Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi police arrested the ringleader of inter-provincial car lifting ‘Billa car chor’ gang, wanted to the police in as many as 79 cases, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Three stolen cars were recovered from his possession, he added. The ring leader confessed to stealing 10 vehicles from different parts of region, he said. Police have registered a case against him and began investigation, he said.

SP Potohar Syed Ali also briefed CPO Faisal Rana that Cantt police arrested the accused Amir Shah alias Billa, the leader of an inter-provincial gang. The SP said that three stolen vehicles, worth hundreds of thousands of rupees, have been recovered from the accused, while, during the initial investigation, the accused has made a revelation of stealing 10 vehicles.

The CPO Faisal Rana while applauding SP Potohar for the arrest of the ringleader of inter-provincial gang said that such actions of police strengthen the impression of public friendly policing.

The CPO said that the accused is a very dangerous criminal. Such organised car lifting gangs after lifting the vehicles might have been selling them in other cities and provinces so other members of the gang must also be arrested to recover most of the stolen vehicles, the CPO added. The CPO said that the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (R) Arif Nawaz and guidance of the Regional Police Officer Capt (R) Ehsan Tufail were to recover the stolen and snatched property of the people, specially cars and vehicles, by arresting the accused.