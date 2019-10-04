Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Thursday said the leaders of PPP and PML-N were using JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for their ulterior motives by supporting his so-called Azadi march towards the federal capital. Talking in a private news channel programme, he said the present government had no issue of his march and it would have no impact on the present government. He said Fazl would wind up his march business, if he would be offered a position in the federal cabinet. The PPP and PML-N through JUI-F march were trying to influence over the ongoing accountability process in the country.