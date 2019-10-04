Share:

ISLAMABAD - PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday welcomed JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s announcement to march on Islamabad later this month.

Earlier in the day, Maulana Fazl announced that the “Azadi March” would begin on October 27. The JUI-F chief said he had positive discussion with Bilawal and soon the government would be sent packing. He has said that there will not be compromise with the government on any issue, adding that neither he has intention to change the date of the march nor anyone was asking him.

Referring to his meeting with the JUI-F chief, Bilawal said: “It was agreed upon in principle that government’s failure in addressing core issues confronting the nation have left the opposition with no choice but to take to streets.”

“Undermining parliament, not allowing the assemblies and committees to function, failing to produce detained members of Parliament and continued rule through ordinance; leave even the most democratic parties with no choice but to turn to the streets,” he added.

Bilawal’s spokesperson Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said both leaders were of the view that the government had been marred with controversies, undermining of democracy, parliamentary norms and traditions.

“Government’s failure on all fronts, including domestic and international, economic and foreign, has created serious crisis of governance in Pakistan, and opposition has to play its role keeping in line with national interest,” he said.

Bilawal has also convened PPP core committee meeting next week in Islamabad to work out the extent to which and modalities of how PPP can support the march announced by JUI-F on October 27.

Meanwhile, president PPP Sindh Nisar Khoro said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the Grand Democratic Alliance were conspiring to dismember Pakistan by talking against Sindh, but PPP would not allow anyone to usurp provincial autonomy and rolling back the 18th amendment.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said that other provinces will also be divided if the talk of division of Sindh is continued.

Khoro said that 18th amendment was unanimously passed by the National Assembly and only after that it had become part of the Constitution.

“If anyone wants to revisit the 18th amendment, then two-third majority will be required in the Parliament. There is no constitutional value of the bill presented in the National Assembly by Kishwer Zehra of MQM,” he said.

The PPP leader said the PTI had not given any suggestion for 18th amendment because it was not even participating in the parliament proceedings.

He said that PPP wanted implementation on 18th amendment but MQM and PTI were attacking the provincial autonomy and Prime Minister Imran Khan was playing a role of facilitator in this regard.

The government, Khoro said, was trying to hide its failure so it is conspiring against the country. “People of Sindh will not tolerate any talk of division of Sindh. PPP will not allow anyone to roll back 18th amendment or surrendering provincial autonomy,” he added.

Khoro said Sindh was not getting its due share according to NFC award, moreover, Sindh’s 2015 National Finance Commission Award has not been announced. He demanded the announcement of NFC award and due share of Sindh in NFC award.

Separately, PPP leader Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said the party outrightly “rejects increase in electricity tariff and demands to withdraw that increase.”

Khokhar said the “failed selected-government” was putting burden of its failure on the people of Pakistan.

“The government failed to collect revenue in the first quarter of this financial year so it has increased the tariff of electricity. It is the failure of the Federal Board of Revenue but the poor people of Pakistan are being made to suffer,” he said.

He added that oil prices had gone down in international market but people did not get any relief from this “selected government” and it had become difficult for people to meet their daily needs due to inflation and price hike.”