LAHORE - Underscoring its “Dare to Leap” proposition in the market, realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, has unveiled its first quad camera smartphones - realme 5 and realme 5 Pro, both equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile platforms, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 and 712 Mobile Platforms that provide users outstanding performance in their price segments. Both realme 5 and realme 5 Pro will feature a quad camera setup with ultra wide-angle lens, main camera, portrait lens and ultra macro lens. While the realme 5 is Pakistan’s first Snapdragon 665 based mobile device, based on 11nm, operating at a clock speed of 2.0GHz along with enhanced gaming performance and 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine.