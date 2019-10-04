Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said staging a sit-in on October 27 in Islamabad is synonymous with ‘playing on Indian pitch’ which will harm the Kashmir cause.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi spoke exclusively to Dunya News and urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to review his decision regarding the Azadi March.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are have also not agreed with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s decision of staging a protest at this time, the foreign minister claimed.

The JUI-F chief had on Thursday announced that the Azadi March will begin on October 27 to express solidarity with the people of India-occupied Kashmir.