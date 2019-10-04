Share:

Rawalpindi - Police booked a spiritual leader for allegedly minting Rs2.2 million from a woman through fraudulent way, sources said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Pirzada Farrukh Aziz, son of Shabbir, said to be caretaker of Chakrali Sharif, against whom two separate cases were registered with Police Station Sadiqabad under section 489-F (dishonestly issuing cheque) on complaint of Samina Khokhar, they added.

However, no arrest was made by the police so far.

According to sources, a woman Samina Khokhar, resident of Dhoke Khabba, lodged a complaint with the PS Sadiqabad officials stating that she had paid Rs200,000 to a person Pirzada Farrukh Aziz for buying a car but he swallowed the amount instead of arranging a car for her. She added that she was given a cheque worth Rs200,000 but the bank disowned the cheque due to insufficient balance in the account of the account holder. “Farrukh hurled threats of dire consequences at me when I demanded back my amount,” the applicant alleged. She also tendered another application against the spiritual leader, accusing him of swallowing Rs2 million from her in the name of investment in property business. She also alleged that Farrukh threatened her of kidnapping and murder when she tried to know about the detail of profit of her investment. She requested the police to register cases against the accused and to arrest him. Police registered cases against Pirzada Farrukh Aziz and began investigation with no arrest so far.

Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana addressed a police ‘darbar’ in Police Line Number 1 here. He listened to the issues of police officers and officials and issued orders for redressal the maladies of cops.

He ordered police officers and officials to protect the lives and property of the people under the rule of law. “Police is a family; it is my duty to resolve issues as head of the family”, the CPO said. Police officials openly expressed their issues during the ‘darbar’ which were resolved accordingly.

CPO Faisal Rana, while addressing the darbar, said that Rawalpindi police was a family and its officials were dear to him as his family members. “Officers and officials must share their problems with me and I will resolve them”, the CPO added.

The CPO said that most of the complaints against the police were due to their behaviour and we have to change the same. The law abiding complainant gets half satisfied if the police official speaks softly with him. The CPO said that police uniform is our honour.

.and those who tarnish the image of this uniform will be held accountable. The CPO said that there could not be any complaint against a police officer who protects the lives and property of the people under the rule of law and does not abuse the authority.

As police officials are being awarded strict punishments for negligence and corruption likewise those who work up to the standards will be rewarded commendation certificates, he said.