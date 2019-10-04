Share:

KARACHI - A third-year student of Hamdard University was shot dead during an incident of mugging in Karachi on Thursday morning, police and her family said.

Unknown armed muggers shot dead Misbah, 24, when she was sitting with her father in their car while waiting for her university’s point bus near Mochi Mor in Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

Deputy Inspector General Amir Farooqui said the robbers didn’t shoot Misbah on resistance instead one of the muggers opened fire in state of panic as his gun was dropped when he came towards other side of the car to loot the victim.

Senior Superintendent of Police District East Ghulam Mustafa Mahesar told media persons it was revealed in the initial investigation that two unknown muggers who were riding on a motorbike robbed the victim’s father and opened a single fire that hit Misbah near her head. “The one cartridge found from the spot and other materials have been seized by the investigators. Forensic examination of the cartridge would be done to ascertain whether or not the same arm was used in other incidents,” he added.

SSP Mahesar said that apparently it was a robbery incident, adding that the culprits would be arrested and taken to task at the earliest. Some eye witnesses said that the muggers were young in age and fled towards Sohrab Goth after shooting the girl.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Sindh police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought report from the DIG East. He directed his sub-ordinates to arrest the culprit at the earliest.

TWO BODIES FOUND

Separately, two dead bodies were found from different parts of the city on Thursday. SHO Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Khalid Nadeem said a body which cannot be identified as yet was found from KDA Ground near Abdullah College, adding that the deceased was stabbed to death.

The body was brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In yet another incident, police and rescue sources found a body of 22-year old Samreen who stabbed to death allegedly by her husband on domestic dispute in Macharr Colony. The body was handed over the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities at Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital.