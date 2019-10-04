Share:

LAHORE - Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun on Thursday assured the Board of Governors of the Government Fatima Jinnah College, Chuna Mandi, the college would not be handed over to the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA).

The college has its unique Mughal era architectural heritage. The minister was presiding over a meeting of BoG of the college. He said the college is not going to shift to any other area and assured the historical building would not be handed over to the WCLA. “We are replying to a request from the federal government on how to use this historical building for tourism purposes. A proposal for guided tours on holidays is under consideration so that students’ studies may not be affected,” he said. The Archaeology Department will look after the demolished area of the college.

The Fatima Jinnah College for Women Chuna Mandi is located in the historical Asif Jah Haveli in the Walled City of Lahore.

Proposals for guided tours in college in the past also faced criticism from within and outside the college.