The White House plans to inform Democratic leaders by Friday that the administration will ignore all impeachment-related requests until the full chamber votes to authorize an inquiry, US media reported.

The Trump administration plans to send a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outlining the argument, the Axios news site said on Thursday citing two sources familiar with the document.

Earlier, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent Pelosi a letter explaining that the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry should be authorized by a full chamber vote as it was during previous situations including under the Clinton and Nixon administrations.