Toba Tek Singh - Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) employees observed strike all over the district on Thursday to condemn the proposed privatisation of the company. The protesting employees locked the offices and staged demonstrations in front of their office buildings. Addressing the protesters, Wapda Hydroelectric Power Labour Union leaders said the workers would foil every attempt of the government to privatise the company. Meanwhile, dozens of houses “illegally” constructed by the land grabbers in B Plot area of the city were demolished on Thursday by revenue department. Assistant commissioner Marhaza Nemat said all state land occupied unlawfully by the grabbers will be retrieved and action will taken against all of such people without any discrimination who had built houses or compounds in the city and surroundings unlawful