LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council is planning to organise a music competition titled “Voice of Alhamra” to showcase the talent of singing. Singers aged 15 to 25 will be able to participate in the competition. Auditions for Voice of Alhamra will be held on October 14, semi-final on October 16 and the final on October 17. Winners of the competition will be given cash prizes and shields. LAC Arts and Culture Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that every young singer must participate in this competition and take full advantage of this golden opportunity. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said the Pakistani youth is very rich in countless capacities. He stated that Alhamra is going to organise Voice of Alhamra to encourage young singers. He said that contestants will not only win cash prizes, but also find opportunities to excel in music. He said that LAC’s prime objective is a prosperous Pakistan for the future generations. “It is a matter of pride for us that our youth is making Pakistan proud around the world. Merit and transparency will be the top priority in this competition,” he said. He said the Lahore Arts Council has always been working to promote art and culture in the younger generation. He said that Alhamra continuously conducts programmes, which serve the art and artists in different ways. He said that Alhamra provides youth great opportunities to hone their skills.