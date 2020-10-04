Share:

ISLAMABAD-The health authorities on Saturday sealed two public sector colleges in the city after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in educational institutions.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia informed The Nation that two colleges in G-6/3 and F-7/4 have been sealed for five days after confirmation of COVID-19 cases there.

The letter written by the District Health Officer to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory stated Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 was tested randomly and it resulted in three positive cases of COVID-19 and hence was being sealed.

All three patients are teachers of the college and according to the guidelines of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Islamabad, college must remain closed for at least five days and that disinfection should be done in the whole premises of the college.

It said that all of the contacts of the positive cases will be tested and only those having negative reports will be allowed to join the institute once the District Health Office Islamabad allows opening the college. The college authorities will ensure that all SOPs are followed.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 has also been closed for one week. The Area Education Officers of the Federal Directorate of Education in a message forwarded to the principals said that consequent upon the letters issued from the office of District Health Officer Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 are closed for one week.

It also said that these will be re-opened on Monday, 12-10-2020 subject to clearance from the DHO office. It is once again reiterated that all heads of institutions should keep adopting measures to strictly follow the prescribed SoPs without any compromise, it said.

AEOs directed the principals to follow the guidelines and all respective Area Education Officers, Director Colleges and Director Academics are always available to respond to any queries or information in this regard.

DHO Dr. Zaeem Zia talking to The Nation said that earlier National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Riphah Medical College, Pak-Turk School and several others were sealed on confirmation of the COVID-19 cases.

He said that a number of educational institutions are in line and the health authorities are doing random sampling for COVID-19 and the educational institutes are sealed after the confirmation of the virus following the guidelines of the ministry of NHS.

He said that health authorities took around 100 samples sent it for testing of the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier, the government on Tuesday announced re-opening of primary level educational institutions across the country in continuation of re-opening of the educational institutions closed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was announced at a press beefing held in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mehmood along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services (NHS) Dr. Faisal Sultan.

Shafqat Mehmmod had said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the current situation regarding the pandemic which is under control.