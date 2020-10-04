Share:

Azad Kashmir government has in principle decided to impose lockdown in the region again after a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the region.

A meeting chaired by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider, expressed concern over the soaring number of COVID-19 infections in the region.

The ratio of coronavirus cases has reached to 8.3 percent, prime minister AJK said. “The government has in principle decided to impose lockdown in the region,” the prime minister said.

“We have to take strict measures before the situation goes out of the control,” AJK PM said.

The meeting also decided strict enforcement of the condition of wearing masks outside homes and in offices. The session also decided to impose fine on those who will violate the condition of wearing masks.

The prime minister directed the officials to decide details of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) about markets, offices and educational institutions.