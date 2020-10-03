Share:

Pakistan has quite categorically told India and the international community at large that Kashmir is not and will never be part of India, which has no other claim on Jammu and Kashmir other than that of a military occupier. India is compelled to use naked brute force to impose its occupation on an unwilling and oppressed people of the internationally recognised disputed territory of Kashmir.

This strong rebuttal by Pakistan’s delegate to the UN was necessitated when the Indian representative to the UN General Assembly, while exercising his right of reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech, said that the Pakistani leader had interfered in the internal affairs of India by raising the Kashmir issue at the UN.

Pakistan’s delegate also told the UN General Assembly that as a matter of fact, India was the “mothership” of terrorism and was using it against each of its neighbours, its own people and against the Kashmiris, the disputed state is not a part of India, it never was and it will never be; the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised disputed territory. As decreed by the Security Council, the final disposition of the state will be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under UN auspices.

PM Imran Khan, in his second address to the UN General Assembly, had strongly exposed India and told the 193-members as to what RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) member Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was doing to promote Hindutva; the ‘ideology of India is only for Hindus and engaged in marginalising the minority communities of Muslims, Christians and Sikhs.

The Prime Minister’s hard-hitting speech was punctuated with bitter undeniable facts and figures which had forced the Indian representative to try to wash out the impression so created on the minds of the UNGA members by saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

The UN General Assembly was told by PM Imran Khan that the Hindutva ideology was all set to marginalise almost 300 million human beings, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs. This is quite unprecedented in the history; for more than 72 years, India illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the wishes of the Kashmiri people and a blatant violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council and on August 5, 2019 had illegally and unilaterally sought to change the status of the occupied territory.

The international community has quite rightly been urged to investigate all these grave violations and prosecute the Indian civil and military personnel involved in state terrorism and serious crimes against humanity being perpetuated with complete impunity.

Paying tributes to the brave Kashmiris for steadfast indigenous struggle in a courageous and brave manner, the PM asserted that the Kashmiris will never submit to Indian occupation and suppression; they are fighting for a just cause for decades. The government and the people of Pakistan are committed to standing by and supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the legitimate struggle for self-determination. In order to divert attention from its illegal actions and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, India is playing a dangerous game of upping the military ante against Pakistan in a nuclearised environment.

He quite categorically stated further that there will be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved on the basis of international legitimacy. The Security Council must prevent a disastrous conflict and secure the implementation of its own resolutions as it had done in the case of East Timor; Pakistan has always called for a peaceful solution of the Kashmir dispute, to this end, India must rescind the measures it has instituted since August 5, 2019, end its military siege and other gross human rights violations, and agree to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and of course the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Every right-minded and positive thinking Pakistani is appreciative of the historically important speech which PM Imran Khan delivered virtually to the UN General Assembly’s 75th session and are praising and also praying for him in their own way individually and collectively for taking Pakistan forward on the path of progress, prosperity and development overcoming all internal and external challenges and problems boldly and courageously to say the least, please.