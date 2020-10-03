Share:

LAHORE-Arif Habib Limited (AHL), one of Pakistan’s leading brokerage and investment banking firms, has been recognised in 4 categories by CFA Society Pakistan in their 17th Excellence Awards for 2019. AHL received the Best Corporate Finance House, Best Brokerage House – runners up, Best Research Analyst and Best Transaction awards. AHL’s Head of Research, Tahir Abbas was recognized as Best Research Analyst for the second time. These annual awards are considered the capital markets’ industry benchmarks and are based on a confidential poll surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including banks, asset management companies, DFIs and other financial institutions. AHL is the only stock broking and investment banking firm which has been awarded winner by the CFA Society of Pakistan for last consecutive 6 years in the category of Best Corporate Finance House. Dr. Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan graced the occasion and presented the awards to the winners.