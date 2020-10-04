Share:

KARACHI - Authorities sealed on Saturday two wedding halls and 41 eateries in Karachi for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

Officials sealed the two wedding halls in the Korangi district, according to the Karachi commissioner’s office. Of the 41 sealed eateries, four are located in District South, 11 in East, two in West, three in Central, 12 in Malir and nine in District Korangi. Seven shops, factories and pharmacies were sealed too over SOP violations. Their owners were fined Rs130,000. The development comes after resurgence of coronavirus cases in the city. It has prompted the authorities to place several virus hotspots under micro smart lockdown for two weeks. Residents of these areas have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily. They will have to wear face masks and follow all SOPs. All businesses except pharmacies and grocery stores will remain closed in these areas. Moreover, 67 restaurants were issued warnings and imposed fines over two lac rupees.

According to reports, two marriage halls and four restaurants were imposed fines, while three eateries were sealed in Central District of Karachi. Two shops and one super store were sealed in Karachi’s South District.

Two wedding halls and nine restaurants were sealed in Korangi District of the city.

Moreover, heavy fines were imposed on 10 restaurants over violation of coronavirus SOPs.

In District East 14 eateries were sealed and 10 were slapped fines of over 30,000 rupees.