Share:

No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

The capital also reported no new imported cases on Saturday, according to the commission.

Beijing reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case on Sept. 24, who was the first imported asymptomatic case reported on Sept. 19 after the city resumed direct international passenger flights on Sept. 3.