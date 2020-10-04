Share:

LAHORE - The teachings of the State of Madinah and Syed Ali Hajwary are closely related.

The existence of millions of Muslims in the subcontinent is due to the holy name and teachings of Hazrat Syed Ali Hajveri.

This was stated by Col. (retd), Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, Director Administration, Nawa-e-Waqt Group, Senior Journalists Irshad Arif, Ishar Rana, Sohail Warraich, Salman Ghani and other speakers on the occasion of the 977th anniversary of Sheikh Syed Ali Bin Usman alias Data Ali Hajwary.

On the second day of the three-day international conference, he said this while addressing the third session titled “Ahl-e-Qalam - In the Court of Ganj Bakhsh.”

Rana Shah Nawaz recited Naat on the occasion. Director General of Endowments and Religious Affairs, Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari welcomed all the guests at the outset and outlined the aims and objectives of the three-day conference.

Col (retd) Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri said that we do not need to be indebted to any thinker, Aristotle, Plato, Nietzsche, Lord Bertrand and Russell. If we ensure the implementation of the teachings of Syed Ali Hajwary in the life of the common man, from the houses of power to colleges, universities, offices, bazaars, then the state of Madinah will come into existence. The most effective way to do this is to include the teachings of Syed Ali Hajwary in the school curriculum.

He suggested to the experts of the Department of Religious Affairs, Endowments, Islamic Ideological Council and the Department of Education that if they prepare lectures which are to be delivered to the school children one-by-one on a daily basis, these lectures would include moral goodness, tolerance, selflessness and service to the people.

The virtues of neighborly rights and halal food should be mentioned, including corruption, adulteration, lying, fraud, theft, misconduct, illicit profiteering and other social evils.

At the closing ceremony, Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari presented commemorative shields and sets of books to Col (retd) Syed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, senior journalist Khalid Yazdani, Khawar Abbas Sindhu and other guests.