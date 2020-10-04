Share:

A case has been registered against Captain (retd) Safdar in Gujranwala for making anti-state remarks.

PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt is also named in the case.

According to details, Captain (retd) Safdar addressed a consultative meeting at house of PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt on October 2.

The case has been registered in Satellite Town Police Station on complaint of the SHO. Captain Safdar is accused of using threating words against state institutions.

A special team has also been formed for arrest of the PML-N leader.