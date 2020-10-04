Share:

KARACHI - Federal and Sindh governments have agreed to start trial runs of local trains in Karachi within 12 kilometres during the next two months and then plan how to synchronize it with the modern circular railways system in the next phase. This decision was taken in a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the federal government is serious to start the Karachi Circular Railway project at the earliest. The federal minister and the chief minister also discussed how to start local trains within the next few months.