ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan have agreed to step up the latest eyes technology in Pakistan and make efforts to boost the health corridor.
According to Gwadar Pro, under the joint promotion of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission and the Pakistan Embassy in China, a signing ceremony of the cooperation was held in Beijing.
The launch of the comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan has added a new chapter for the deepening of China-Pakistan eye health cooperation.
Wang Zhuoming, deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Reform Commission, said that the “Liaoning Silk Road Health Cooperation” is a precise practice of Liaoning’s participation in promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.