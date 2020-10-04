Share:

ISLAMABAD - China and Pakistan have agreed to step up the latest eyes technology in Pakistan and make ef­forts to boost the health corridor.

According to Gwadar Pro, under the joint promotion of the Liaoning Pro­vincial Development and Reform Com­mission and the Pakistan Embassy in China, a signing ceremony of the coop­eration was held in Beijing.

The launch of the comprehensive project of eye health for children and adolescents in Pakistan has added a new chapter for the deepening of Chi­na-Pakistan eye health cooperation.

Wang Zhuoming, deputy director of the Liaoning Provincial Development and Re­form Commission, said that the “Liaoning Silk Road Health Cooperation” is a pre­cise practice of Liaoning’s participation in promoting the building of a communi­ty with a shared future for mankind.