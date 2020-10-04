Share:

:Federal Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah said on Sunday that conspiracies against the country and the national institutions would be foiled.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony to mark the silver jubilee of Khawaja Awais Welfare Foundation here, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had ruined national institutions, except for the army.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched against the country since its inception which were still on.

The interior minister said that Nawaz Sharif fled the country on the pretext of illness and medical treatment in London.

Earlier, Brig (R) Ijaz Shah visited Maryam Trust Hospital being run under the auspices of Khawaja Awais Welfare Foundation.