RAWALPINDI- An additional and sessions judge acquitted two accused charged in a woman murder case over lack of evidences and not pursuing the case by the applicant.

The two men, acquitted by ASJ Malik Ijaz Asif, have been identified as Khizar Ilyas and Muhammad Safdar.

With dropping murder charges against the two men, the two other accused namely Chaudhry Danish Iftikhar Advocate and his brother Chaudhry Tabbasum Iftikhar also got clean chit as earlier police made them accused under section 109 (abetment) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Talking to The Nation, Chaudhry Nisar Gujar Advocate, uncle of Chaudhry Danish Iftikhar Advocate and Chaudhry Tabbasum, and Raja Ikram Amin Minhas Advocate applauded the verdict of court.

Chaudhry Nisar Gujar Advocate said police are roping his nephews in bogus murder and attempted murder cases apparently on political pressure.