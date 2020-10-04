Share:

KARACHI - A local court granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi and his sons on personal undertaking, over charges of assaulting on duty-policemen on Saturday.

Saudabad police produced Nehal Hashmi and his two sons Barrister Naseer Hashmi and Faheem Hashmi in the case in the city court today. “Nehal Hashmi and his sons attacked the on-duty policemen,” a police officer told the court.

Protesting lawyers chanted slogans against police in the courtroom during the court proceedings.

Nehal Hashmi alleged that the policemen misbehaved with his family members.

The lawyers alleged that Hashmi’s sons were beaten and misbehaved in the incident. They demanded registration of a case against the policemen involved in the incident. According to details of the incident, the two sons of PML-N leader, had a brawl with a citizen after an accident in the Kala Board area of Karachi.

The police reached the spot and took both parties to Saudabad police station to resolve the matter where the sons of PML-N allegedly thrashed on-duty policeman. Hashmi also reached the police station and allegedly hurled abuses to police officials.

Taking action, the police arrested Hashmi and his sons for beating on-duty policemen at Karachi’s Saudabad Police Station and a case was registered against them.