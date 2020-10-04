Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday suspended a traffic warden on charges of misbehaving and thrashing a citizen, informed a spokesman.

He said the city police chief also ordered Syed Ali Akbar, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), to hold a departmental inquiry against the accused warden identified as Tahir and to submit his report with CPO Office. According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of a video clip shared on social media showing a warden while misbehaving and thrashing a citizen for violating traffic rules in area of Chaklala Scheme III and placed the warden under suspension.

He also tasked CTO Syed Ali Akbar to initiate an inquiry against the warden and to submit the inquiry report with his office.

“After investigating, departmental action would be taken against the traffic warden in the light of facts,” said CTO Syed Ali Akbar said.

CTO said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Traffic wardens should behave with motorists on roads in a polite and respectful way and such misbehaviour would not be tolerated, he added.