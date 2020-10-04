Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division has started preparations of high powered selection board meeting as different sections have finalised panels of Grade-21.

According to sources, the meeting of the board is likely to be held in mid of October under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan. They said different sections of the Establishment Division had completed lists of Grade-21. Secretary Establishment would present these panels in high powered selection board meeting.

In June, PM had approved promotions of 12 officers of different services groups in Grade-22. According to the services rules the meeting of high powered selection board should be held after every six months.