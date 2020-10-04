Share:

PESHAWAR - The police on Saturday arrested a person for impersonating as an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money. According to details, SHO of Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Police Station, Abdul Rauf Khan along with police personnel carried out intelligence based operation at KDA housing society to arrest fake Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer involved in many cases of cheating people by claiming to arrange jobs for them. The police said the arrested impersonate FIA officer, Muhammad Mushib s/o Muhammad Ishfaq resident of Jungle Khel Kohat , had received huge money from many people and promised to arrange jobs for them in return.