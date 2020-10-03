Share:

LAHORE-The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), during its 8th FPCCI Achievement Awards – 2020, has bestowed two achievement awards to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for its outstanding services in the categories of ‘Contribution to National Economy (Corporate & Investment Banking)’ and ‘Best Corporate & Investment Banking Services’. President Dr Arif Alvi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, and Federal Minister of Industries & Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar, graced the occasion. NBP President & CEO - Arif Usmani collected the achievement award for “Contribution to National Economy (Corporate & Investment Banking)” while Syed Jamal Baquar, SEVP & Group Chief – Corporate & Investment Banking Group (CIBG) collected the achievement award for “Best Corporate & Investment Banking Services”. The FPCCI is a forum for the industrial, business, and professional community of the country and is deeply entrenched in every sector of Pakistan’s economy. FPCCI provides a good opportunity for the domestic business community to analyze new and emerging trends in the local and international markets and devise innovative strategies for the promotion of their businesses. The awards each year recognize the services of organizations and individuals in different sectors for their contribution to the progress of Pakistan. On winning these prestigious awards, Arif Usmani, President & CEO, said, “These Awards acknowledge the high quality services NBP renders to its clients and highlight the fact that the Bank continues to be a preferred and trusted long-term partner of its clients. The “Nations Bank” has worked tirelessly over the years to extend support to all stakeholders that are integral to Pakistan’s economy. We are honored to accept these Awards, which are a testimonial to our hard work and an acknowledgement of NBP’s outstanding services to the business community at large.” Syed Jamal Baquar, SEVP & Group Chief CIBG, added, “Our strong balance sheet, universal product offerings, and highly qualified team of business professionals gives us the confidence and the ability to undertake financial transactions of any quantum or complexity to provide much needed sustenance and impetus to the economic growth of Pakistan. We continue to explore and support all sectors where Pakistan’s GDP is expected to expand in the future and to further build and support the country in its economic transformation. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued clientele for their continued patronage of our services.

We also take this opportunity to extend our sincere appreciation to the NBP leadership and business teams who are second to none, and have made this possible.”