Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that all promises made with people of South Punjab will be fulfilled.

Talking to provincial minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak in Lahore on Sunday, he said model designs for Civil Secretariats Bahawalpur and Multan have already been approved.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that now funds allocated for South Punjab will be spent on the development of these backward areas.