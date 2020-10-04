Share:

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that for the first time, the government would appoint a permanent representative at the International Maritime Organization to safeguard the shipping interests.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan would also be contesting to secure a seat in category “C” in the upcoming IMO elections next year.

The Minister said applications have been invited from the interested candidates for the post to represent Ministry of Maritime who will be based at London, UK.