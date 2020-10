Share:

The web belongs to the spider weaver. This spider is known for intricate weaving patterns. It is stretched between two trees and it looks massive.

In the comments to the photo, some users expressed their admiration for the art of the spider, while others said that on a dark night, a person could get caught in such a web.

Environmentalists asked people to be careful with the spiderwebs, as their hosts help contain insect populations in gardens and parks.