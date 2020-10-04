Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that ensuring prompt resolution of issues related to and arising from matters before the courts of law was a top priority of the Punjab Police. He said that not only all orders, issued by the courts, should be implemented but full cooperation should also be extended to the courts by all police officers at every level of judicial process. He issued these instructions to all regional police officers (RPOs), district police officers (DPOs) as well as the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore. The IGP directed all command officers of the province to follow instructions before appearing in courts and ensure strict implementation of the court orders. The IGP said in the letter that if the court summons an officer, only the concerned or most relevant person related to him should appear in the court. If a particular officer is summoned to the court with his name or designation, then instead of deputing another person to the court, he should ensure his presence in the court. He said that detailed instructions regarding appearance in the court had been issued in standing order No 10 of 2018, after which the implementation of subsequent circular orders and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued in this regard should be strictly followed.

He said that if a report was to be submitted in the court, it should be complete and supported by relevant evidence.

He said that close and active liaison should be maintained with the law officers from the offices of Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Punjab and Prosecutor General Punjab and every instruction issued by them regarding judicial matters should be implemented without delay.

The letter said that in case of bail, all details should be recorded in the case file, submitted to the court such as the previous record of the accused along with the status of the any prior cases registered against the accused person.

The IGP Punjab said that a senior officer whose rank is not less than DSP or ASP should be deputed to appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan while the name and contact of the officer who has been deputed to appear before the Supreme Court of Pakistan should be intimated to the AIG Legal-HRC well in advance before the hearing of the case.

The letter said that matters on which legal opinion or guidance was required would be immediately brought to the notice of DIG Legal Punjab.