India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 6.5 million mark on Sunday, reaching 6,549,373, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry.

As many as 75,829 new cases were registered across the country during the past 24 hours.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 101,782, as 940 deaths took place since Saturday morning, added the ministry's data.

There are now 937,625 active cases, while 5,509,966 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country.

According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 78,992,534 COVID-19 tests were conducted till Saturday, out of which 1,142,131 were conducted on Saturday alone.