ISLAMABAD-: IRSA on Saturday released 168,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 94,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1543.05 feet, which was 157.05 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 53,500 cusecs and outflow at 100,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.35 feet, which was 188.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 112,200, 83,200 and 16,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.