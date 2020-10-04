Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mushaal Hussain Mullick, the wife of jailed JKLF leader Yasin Malik and Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization, has urged the world community to take notice of the ongoing genocide and worst human right abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Speaking at a well-attended protest rally here yesterday, which was taken out from China Chowk and culminated at National Press Club Islamabad, she said that the human right organizations and world powers’ criminal silence over the unabated worst human right abuses speaks volumes of their double standard.

The rally was taken out to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people reeling under the inhuman curfew under the guise of the coronavirus for the last several months that further multiplied the woes of the dwellers of the scenic valley.

Mushaal lashed out at the notorious Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the occupation forces for what she said slaughtering innocent Kashmiris in front of their mothers, fathers and sons for their crime to raise voice for their birth right to self-determination.

She said that people forgot the barbarism of Hitler when they saw atrocities and inhuman acts being committed by Modi in the occupied valley.

She said that it’s high time to expose the world duplicity at all level.

The PCO Chairperson said that Kashmiris were rewarded with bullets in lieu of their just demand of independence and right to self-determination but the world community is looking the whole situation like a silent spectator.

Mushaal announced that she would visit every nock and corner of the country to mobilize Pakistanis and Kashmiris at district and union level to run an organized campaign for achieving the long-denied right to self-determination to people of heaven-like valley.

She said that all political parties, ambassadors, lawyers, businessmen and volunteers would be taken on board in this regard to make the dream a reality.

Mushaal expressed stratification that all political parties of the country are on one page on the issue of Kashmir despite political differences.

“The fascist Modi government put senior Kashmiri leadership behind the bars including Syed Ali Geelani, Shahir Shah, Asia BiBi and the most vocal voice Yasin Malik to defuse the freedom movement,” she said. However, she added that the arrest of the top Kashmiri leadership further ignited the fire and it would be next to impossible for the RSS-inspired Indian government to prolong their occupation anymore.

She demanded that Kashmir ambassadors should be appointed so as to raise the issue at global level as time is ripe to counter the Indian ploy at all level to ensure resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolution.

The Chairperson lamented that Kashmiris are being converted into minority by settling RSS Hindus at large number in the valley.