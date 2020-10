Share:

KARACHI-Miss Katrina Tissen is head of Business Development department of M/s Sima Land Company of Russia and she was visiting Pakistan to explore sourcing possibilities. M/s Sima Land is a one of the largest wholesale online companies. She has visited more than 85 factories from 14th September to 2nd October, 2020. She thanked and admired the services of TDAP in managing her visit to Pakistan.