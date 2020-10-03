Share:

LAHORE-Lahore Sangat is an informal association of Lahoris that works to commemorate and pay tribute to the extraordinary, unacknowledged women and men who have enriched our culture and history. Distinctive blue enamel plaques are installed where these exceptional individuals lived and worked. The objective of the plaques is not only to honor the personalities, but also to generate an awareness, and instill a sense of pride, amongst the local people about the significance of their neighborhood. Lahore Sangat has prepared a preliminary list of over 140 icons of which over 20 plaques have already been installed. In March this year, plaques were installed within the Walled City of Lahore, honoring luminaries including Hafeez Jalundhri, Rustam-e-Zaman Gama Pehlwan, Bare Ghulam Ali, Agha Hashar Kashmiri, Ustad Daman (Chiragh Deen), Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Malika-e-Tarrunum Nur Jahan and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal. Lahore Sangat is recommencing the installations post-Covid lockdown, and is grateful to the Commissioner Lahore, Municipal Corporation Lahore & Walled City Lahore Authority for their continued cooperation and facilitation.