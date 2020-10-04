Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police on Saturday said it had arrested a man who got a false case of abduction of his three-year-old daughter registered against his wife and in-laws. According to Khan Garh Police Station, Sabir Hussein called on Emergency Helpline number 15, and said that his daughter Fatima had been taken away by his wife and in-laws. Responding swiftly to the call, SHO Chaudhary Javed Akhtar reached out to the complainant, but as soon as investigation proceeded, he came to know that it was a drama orchestrated by none other than but the caller himself. Later, police traced the girl from Dai Mari Walla, located at Multan Road, where she was staying with her uncle.