Islamabad -: Ministry of Human Rights through an awareness programme is engaging child protection committees of Islamabad to inform communities about the rights of children, and ways in which children can be protected from child abuse through community awareness raising sessions, a statement said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Human Rights has held five sessions by engaging eight of the 15 Child Protection Committees that are efficiently working in several areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory like Sohan, Bari Imam, Saidpur, Tarnol, Golra, Shah Allah Ditta, 26 number Chungi etc. These committees were formed in the year 2019 by the Ministry of Human Rights’ National Child Protection Centre to identify, prevent and report issues of child abuse arising in the city in collaboration with the relevant authorities.

These awareness raising sessions helped apprise participants’ knowledge about the rights provided to children in the constitution of Pakistan along with the recently passed legislations like Zainab Alert Act, and the amendment in Employment of Children Act – 1991 proscribing child domestic labour. Participants were also informed about the toll free Helpline #1099 that is Ministry of Human Rights’ initiative to effectively respond to Human Rights violation cases and provide free legal aid to the callers.

The Ministry of Human Rights is getting positive feedback from the communities who were not previously informed about their rights and were delighted to be a part of these sessions. Participants also recommended that such information should be a part of the curriculum and more of such awareness sessions should be held for parents and children separately.

The Ministry of Human Rights plans to further hold these sessions in other communities to conclude this campaign.