KOHISTAN - Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood on Saturday expressed the hope that the timely completion of Dasu Dam would revolutionize Kohistan.

During his visit to the site of the dam, Riaz Khan Mahsood further said that all concerned departments should work with dedication for the timely completion of the project as new dams would not only bring prosperity in the country but would also change the lives of people in the region.

Earlier, on arrival he was briefed by General Manager Dasu Hydro Power Project and other Wapda officials on the progress made on the project so far. Riaz Khan Mahsood also visited different tunnels and reviewed the construction work.

After having done with the visit to the dam site, Commissioner Hazara also chaired a meeting of line staff of Upper Kohistan.

He directed the administrative officers to ensure that masses were facilitated and adhere to government’s open-door policy.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan Arif Khan Umerzai, Lower Kohistan Khalid Khan, Kolai Palis Shah Jahan, District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Javed and representatives of Chinese companies were also present on the occasion.

Local mountaineers rescue polish mountaineer in Shimshal Hunza

Partner of a Polish climber Ilczuk Michael Jakob, who had died in an attempt to scale 6,200-meter high Dhi Sar peak in the Ghujerav valley of Shimshal valley in Hunza, was rescued by local mountaineers on Saturday.

According to local mountaineer Javaid Ali, a team of local mountaineers, led by Shaheen Baig, have rescued partner of llczuk Michael Bodganski Jakob to base camp from where the choppers of Pakistan Army airlifted him to Gilgit early Saturday morning. He was provided first aid at Dongdas in Hunza.