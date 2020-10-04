Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government has failed to convince the parliamentary opposition to discuss conducting upcoming Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections.

The government side had made a failed attempt to engage the opposition through speaker National Assembly in a meeting to convince opposition jointly conducing upcoming GB elections, said sources.

The parliamentary opposition factions including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-P) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) were invited to participate in the meeting and share their suggestion for conducting the GB elections. The opposition parties twice refused to sit with the government to devise strategy for conducting GB elections.

The speaker National Assembly along with government wanted to discuss with opposition the matter related to deploying Army, security situation, visits of government officials to the Gilgit-Baltistan until holding the elections.

It may be noted here that the army would not be deployed for security during the Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled for 15th November.