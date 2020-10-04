Share:

KASUR - Two people were killed in various incidents near here on Saturday. Police said Farhan was traveling on a motorcycle on Kot Radha Kishen Road when a speeding vehicle hit him, and he was killed on the spot. “Driver of the vehicle, however, managed to escape from the scene,” it added. Meanwhile, Afzal of Chunian received a fatal electric shock. Separately, the body of a woman was found from Head Balloki which was shifted by police to Tehsil Headquarters, Pattoki for an autopsy. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.