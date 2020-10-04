Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that opposition parties have joined hands just to protect their personal interests and looted wealth.

He said that the priority of opposition is a serious joke with the nation. These parties have no development agenda for the people of Pakistan as the rejected elements are not even sincere with each other.

The block of opposition parties will soon come to its logical end. In a statement issued on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that opposition leaders have nothing to do with the problems of common man as these elements are confused while seeing the country going towards the right direction. He said that people are well aware that these parties destroy the economy during their tenures. Those who looted the nation exchequer cannot hoodwink the people now. Conscience people of Pakistan are fully aware about the illegible and corrupt faces of these politicians.

He said that 22 crore people are totally indifferent with the undemocratic moves of the opposition.

The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will clean the country from these political impurities.