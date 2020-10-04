Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said the foremost motives behind the opposition’s long march was to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and save their looted national exchequer.

The opposition was totally failed in getting NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to continue accountability process against looters and plunderers in order to recover the looted national wealth, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had apprehended and registered the corruption cases against Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and their other leaders, but not the government.

He said the government was determined to bring back the PML-N leader in the country to face the corruption cases registered against him.

Asad Umar said the opposition should play a constructive role in highlighting genuine issues of the common man, adding the government was ready to sit-together on national important issues like stabilizing the economy, alleviate inflation and poverty except corruption.

Replying to a question, he said there was still threats of COVID-19 pandemic and asked the people to adopt precautionary measures including wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, frequently washing hands and others.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Saturday briefed the members of a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) about development projects in various districts of Sindh, and said that the federal government was in constant coordination with its allies.

The delegation of GDA called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor’s House here, said a spokesman of the Governor’s House.

Federal Ministers Dr. Fehmida Mirza and Muhammad Mian Soomro were also present in the meeting while Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Irfanullah Khan Marwat from Grand Democratic Alliance attended the meeting.

Members of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and others were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, development projects of the federal government, which are for different districts of the province were also discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the federal government was taking steps for the development of Sindh province on the directives of the Prime Minister.

He said that the federal government was also considering development packages for other districts as on the patron of “the Karachi package”.