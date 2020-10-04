Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported 553 fresh coronavirus cases and 8 deaths related to the pandemic, official data revealed.

The government’s portal for tracking the spread of the disease in the country said that the tally has risen to 313,984 while the recovery rate is 95.1 per cent. So far 298,593 persons have recovered from the disease.

The data shows that Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 93 coronavirus cases and two deaths during the past 24 hours. Islamabad reported 63 cases and 1 death; AJK 22 cases and 1 death while GB reported 8 cases during the past 24 hours. Punjab reported 60 coronavirus cases and one death during the last 24 hours. The provincial tally has risen to 99,665 while the death toll is 2,238.

Balochistan reported at least 21 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,323. According to the officials, 217 more patients recovered from the deadly disease as the total reached 14,233. No death was reported in the province. So far 146 patients have died due to Covid-19.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 63 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 37,908.

According to the officials, 26 more people recovered from the disease as the total reached 36,140. No death was reported in the province. So far 1,260 people have succumbed to the disease.