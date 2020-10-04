Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan's highest-level participation in the 75th session of the UN General Assembly has expressed commitment to multilateralism, forceful diplomacy on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and contribution to addressing contemporary world challenges.

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to multilateralism; exposed egregious violations of human rights and international law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Prime Minister also called for realisation of the Kashimirs' right to self-determination; and articulated Pakistan's perspective on a host of contemporary global and regional challenges.

Prime Minister offered concrete proposals including fiscal space to developing countries

The Spokesperson said that Prime Minister also participated as one of the key speakers in four other high-level events organised on the side-lines, pertaining to Poverty Alleviation; Illicit Financial Flows; Financing for Development; and Bio-diversity Summit.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also took part in numerous activities including the high-level plenary meeting of the General Assembly.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in order to address the most pressing challenges currently faced by the international community, the Prime Minister offered concrete proposals including giving fiscal space to developing countries to deal with socio-economic challenges posed by COVID-19.