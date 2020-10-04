Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid further spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said as compared to some other states, Allah has been kind to us in Pakistan and spared us from the worst effects of COVID-19.

He said there is a fear that onset of winter could result in 2nd wave of Corona.

Imran Khan urged everyone to wear face masks in public to avoid a spike and said all offices and educational institutions must ensure that masks are worn.