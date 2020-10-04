Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Saturday decided to declare the medical degrees of the graduates enrolled in Kyrgyzstan medical colleges as invalid and imposed restrictions on their medical practice in Pakistan.

This was decided in the first council meeting of PMC after its establishment. A statement released by the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on decisions made by PMC said “on a report from the Pakistan Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, all medical colleges in Kyrgyzstan are currently placed on a restricted black list and degrees awarded shall not be considered by PMC as valid for purposes of grant of license to practice in Pakistan.”

PMC also said that students seeking admission to foreign colleges currently would be doing so at their risk and cost pending verification of these foreign colleges.

PMC in its meeting also decided that national MDCAT single exam to be held in the second week of October by PMC and National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has been appointed as the examination providing entity on the basis of a common FSC syllabus of all provinces in Pakistan.

“Students can use the syllabus already announced by NUMS for their entrance exam,” it said. Exact date of the MDCAT exam will be announced within a week after finalising all logistics. The PMC commission approved admissions Policy 2020-2021 to regulate the admissions and fee structures.

According to the new policy passing marks of MDCAT shall be 60% and admission to all public or private colleges including all government notified quota seats shall be subject to mandatorily having passed the MDCAT exam.

The statement said that admission to all public colleges will be held on merit by each Province between November and December while admissions of the constituent, administered and affiliated colleges of NUMS shall be carried out by NUMS based on merit and the NUMS Entry Test being conducted by NUMS on 11th October 2020 will be part of the admission criteria in addition to MDCAT. Similarly, admissions of Agha Khan Medical College will be conducted by Agha Khan Medical University based on their declared prospectus subject to mandatory condition of having passed the MDCAT.

PMC also decided that admission to all other private colleges for the 2020-2021 session will be conducted by PMC through a centralised automated system strictly on merit with MDCAT being given 50% weightage and balance weightage to FSC or alternative high school qualification. PMC on fee structure of the private medical colleges said that proposed fees of all private colleges will be submitted to PMC and notified by PMC including tuition and all ancillary charges. These will be fixed for the period of the entire programme for the students obtaining admission this year.

Licensing

Regarding the licensing matter, the PMC decided that all applications to be made to PMC including licensing, renewals etc. shall be made available online with immediate effect.

All pending applications for licenses, renewals and certificates and verifications shall be processed on an urgent basis to be completed within four weeks. Students who are completing their house jobs as of 25th September 2020 shall not be required to take the NLE for grant of full license. Furthermore, on the administrative side PMC decided that transparent and merit based process for appointment of Members under Sec.15 PMC Act 2020 to be initiated immediately through the Human Resource Committee and to be completed within 45 days.