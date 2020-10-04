Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at the PML-N rally on Saturday condemned arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, terming it a ‘NAB-Niazi partnership’.

Holding the present regime responsible for the prevailing chaos, they vowed to continue struggle for rights of the masses, rule of law and restoration of ‘real’ democracy.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz held its power show on congested Hameed Nizami Road (Temple Road) to protest against the arrest of its President. Although rally was the solo show of PML-N, but it was also an informal launching of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - an alliance of the opposition parties to oust this government. Parliamentarians, former Mayors and Deputy Mayors and large number of party workers gathered at the venue adjacent to The Mall to hold protest demonstration against the government.

The workers of PML-N were carrying the party flags and placards inscribed with slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan demanding release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and other leaders.

Almost all the MPAs and MNAs from Lahore and adjacent districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahab and Kasur were present in the rally with their workers. Prominent among them were Kh Saad Rafiq, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, Malik Ahmed Khan, Azma Bukhari, Samiullah Khan, Malik Riaz, Rana Mashhood, Attaullah Tarar, Mian Mujtaba and Bilal Yasin.

The speakers said that people were forced to come on the roads. “There was no loadshedding of electricity when the PML-N left the government. But now we are facing this problem again. Our country was on the right track just three years ago but everything has changed now,” they said.

“Is this treason to talk about the constitution and rule of law,” questioned PML-N leader Kh Saad Rafiq in his fiery speech. He was of the view that PDM was formed when there was no other option except to get rid of the oppressive and incompetent regime. He said that both present and former opposition leaders were behind the bars in this regime. He was talking about Shehbaz Sharif and PPP’s Syed Khurshid Shah.

“We must have to give respect to the vote. Pakistan suffered for not giving respect to the ballot,” he said. He also raised slogans in the rally demanding immediate release of Shehbaz Sharif.

“When Lahore awakes, then whole Pakistan is awaked. And when Pakistan awakes, then no dictator or selected remains anymore,” said PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan. He said that Shehbaz Sharif had served Punjab for 10 years with honesty but now he was in jail just because of vindictive approach of the rulers. He was of the view that this government had rendered millions of people unemployed instead of creating jobs that Imran Khan had promised. “The rulers have completely destroyed the economy. Both the factory owners and workers are suffering due to the policies of the government,” said Rana Sanaullah. He was of the view that the ‘Jalsa’ of PDM scheduled in Lahore will be hosted by the PML-N and Imran Khan will leave the PM House that day because of the power of people as this meeting will be huge.