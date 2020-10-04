Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have launched a crackdown against drug pushers and criminals and held 12 accused from various areas in the city during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

He said that on special orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had asked all the police stations to renew efforts against anti-social elements. Following these directions, Tarnol police arrested three accused Iqbal Khan, Zahir Shah and Abdul Rehman and recovered two 30 bore illicit pistols along with ammunitions. CIA police arrested accused Azam and recovered 540 gram hashish from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested four professional beggars. Noon police arrested accused Muhammad Afsar and recovered 150 gram hashish from him. Sihala police arrested accused Murad Nawaz and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Lohi Bher police apprehended two accused Sandal Ijaz and Muhammad Afzal and recovered one 222 bore gun and 140 gram hashish from their possession. Cases have been registered against all nominated accused and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hands.

He further emphasised that this campaign would be continued until elimination of those social criminals.